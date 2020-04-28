First area case of COVID-19, Brownwood mood is optimistic

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB) – Brown County was the site of the Big Country and Heartland’s first case of COVID-19. That means they also had an early response. Mayor Stephen Haynes of Brownwood says the quick response was met with success, but people are now ready to things to go back to normal.

“We had a great response. People took it seriously. They were taking the appropriate precautions”, said Mayor Haynes. “I think as we’ve gone on with time, we’ve seen less cases of community spread. The natural inclination, and the rational inclination, is to be out and get out more.”

Throughout each round of stay at home orders, the city itself continued to run smoothly, offering all normal services.

City Manager Emily Crawford said, “We’re still picking up trash twice a week. We’re still providing water and sewer services. Our fire and police are still servicing the community. We’re able to manage the health crisis on one side, and yet also maintain services to the public on the other.”

For the people of Brown County, good signs point to a return to normalcy, even if those steps are made with caution.

Mayor Haynes says the city has gone, “more than three weeks without a positive community spread type case, which is very positive for Brownwood, and certainly indicates that we’re not having a lot of community spread cases.”

With the demand for testing also dropping, Brownwood and Brown County remain optimistic.