First baby in US born from deceased uterus-donor transplant

(CNN) – For the first time in the United States, a woman has given birth to a baby from a uterus that came from a deceased donor.
That’s according to a Tuesday announcement by the Cleveland Clinic.
The hospital said the uterus transplant occurred in late 2017.
The mother was in her mid-30s and conceived through in vitro fertilization in late 2018.
She gave birth to a baby girl in June via c-section.
The hospital did not identify the mother.
In addition to being the first U.S. birth involving a deceased-donor womb, the hospital said it was also just the second such birth worldwide.
The first was in 2017 in Brazil.