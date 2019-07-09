First baby in US born from deceased uterus-donor transplant

(CNN) – For the first time in the United States, a woman has given birth to a baby from a uterus that came from a deceased donor.

That’s according to a Tuesday announcement by the Cleveland Clinic.

The hospital said the uterus transplant occurred in late 2017.

The mother was in her mid-30s and conceived through in vitro fertilization in late 2018.

She gave birth to a baby girl in June via c-section.

The hospital did not identify the mother.

In addition to being the first U.S. birth involving a deceased-donor womb, the hospital said it was also just the second such birth worldwide.

The first was in 2017 in Brazil.

