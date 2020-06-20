First Baptist Church in Aspermont burns down overnight

ASPERMONT, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The main building of the First Baptist Church in Aspermont burned down Friday night.

According to people at the scene, the structure collapsed around 1:00 a.m.

Pictures and videos courtesy of Julie Lawrence

The Stonewall County Fire Department battled was at the scene battling the fire; The fire was contained and no other structures were burned.

No injuries were reported.

First Baptist Church in Aspermont announced in a Facebook post that they will still have a service on Sunday.

