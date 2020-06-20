ASPERMONT, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The main building of the First Baptist Church in Aspermont burned down Friday night.
According to people at the scene, the structure collapsed around 1:00 a.m.
Pictures and videos courtesy of Julie Lawrence
The Stonewall County Fire Department battled was at the scene battling the fire; The fire was contained and no other structures were burned.
No injuries were reported.
First Baptist Church in Aspermont announced in a Facebook post that they will still have a service on Sunday.
- First Baptist Church in Aspermont burns down overnight
- Buffalo Gap Flea Market returns with vendors taking extra precautions for COVID-19
- Whataburger apologizes to Arizona State University football players after racist incident
- Large fire burning in Sweetwater
- Texas man whose son was killed by police wants videos