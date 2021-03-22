First Christian Church moves from downtown to neighborhood in south Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sunday was the grand opening of First Christian Church’s new location after being in Abilene for more than 135 years.

“This church has been on a journey since 1885,” said Johnnie-Lou Avery Boyd.

Boyd has been a lifetime member of the First Christian Church in Abilene.

“One of the interesting things I love about Abilene’s history is the charter members of this church included six very strong pioneer women,” said Boyd.

Since then, the church has made two major moves.

“It’s had four church buildings, all in the same downtown within a block of each other,” said Boyd.

This is the first time in the church’s history that it’s not a part of the downtown community.

“We wanted to be more in a neighborhood where we could welcome families,” said Boyd.

With their new building, they also get a new pastor.

“That’s me, I’m the newbie,” said Pastor Greg Morris.

Morris and his family moved from Odessa to be a part of a new beginning for this historic church.

“None of us really knows what the future holds, as far as how God will use this great facility and this great church, but we all know where we came from,” said Morris.

Lifetime members Wayne and Muffy Watson say the church purchased 5 acres of land, so their possibilities are endless.

“I hope we grow, and we need more facilities, and we have plenty of room to expand. I hope that’s the case,” said Wayne Watson.

“We have land here, so we’re excited to share that with children and families, and an Easter egg hunt, that’s coming up,” said Muffy Watson.

But for now, the church is happy to be settling into their new forever home, located on the 5100 block of Antilley Road.