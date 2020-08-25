First day of school at Mann Middle School

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – While many Abilene ISD students went for in-person classes with their masks on, 26 percent of the school district will be at home for online learning.

Mann Middle School is expecting nearly 80% of students to return for in-person classes.

Principal Kathryn Walker describes the atmosphere on the first day of school as “There’s a lot of energy right now. There’s a lot of kids that are nervous but they’re excited.”

Staff and faculty say they aren’t taking this year for granted because they remember having to say goodbye to students in March.

Walker says, “We went into mourning.”

AISD speech therapist, Reyna Mcmillon says she is eager to resume in-person classes.

“I feel more confident about doing that with my remote learners now,” says Mcmillon.

Mann Middle School originally had 23 percent of students doing synchronous learning, but they had some synchronous learners make the last-minute switch to in-person classes.