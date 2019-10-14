First Financial Bank employees help out at Ben Richey Boys Ranch

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Banks might be closed for the Columbus Day holiday, but employees at First Financial Bank aren’t taking the day off.

Instead, they’re spreading some positivity in Abilene as part of their annual volunteer day of service.

This year, they’re trading in their suits and ties for jeans and t-shirts to do some work around the Ben Richey Boys Ranch.

“Well I’m just really happy that people are out here doing this, because without the people out here, and if we didn’t work like this every week, then pretty much it would look like a corn field out here,” says Braeden Stephens, Ben Richey Boy’s Ranch.

This is a Columbus Day tradition for the bank employees.