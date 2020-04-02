First Graders in Rule plan ‘Hats Off to our Heroes’ Day

RULE, Texas (KTAB) – A group of first graders will don homemade hero-themed headgear Friday to show support for essential employees still working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teacher Stacy Jones organized the “Hats Off to our Heroes Day” in which her class of six students will wear hats inspired by doctors, grocery store clerks and other workers during their virtual online class this week.

Jones says she was inspired to create the special support showing after remembering kind-hearted, TV icon Fred Rogers’ philosophy for tackling scary situations.

“I was reminded of Mr. Rogers and when he would see scary stuff on the news as a child. His mother would say always look for the helpers,” said Jones.

The helpers, she says, are made up of not only those in the medical field but others her students might interact with.

“It’s people we see everyday in our community. It’s our friends who work at Allsup’s as cashiers, those stocking shelves at Walmart, those delivering gasoline,” said Jones.

The teacher encourages others to make their own homemade headgear and sport them during their online classes on Friday as well.