First of 3 meetings shares potential future for several AISD schools once Reagan Elementary is closed

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An evening meeting at Clack Middle School Tuesday shared how four Abilene ISD elementary schools would absorb the current population of Reagan Elementary once the campus closes after the current school year comes to an end.

Bassetti, Lee, Austin and Dyess Elementary schools would absorb the 420 students currently enrolled at Reagan next school year.

Associate Superintendent for Operations Scott McClean says the proposed boundary changes for the campuses would have no impact on where students would attend middle or high school, and no impact on the current ethnic or income makeup of any of the campuses.

AISD Superintendent Dr. David Young says the public meetings are for parents to have their questions answered so they can appropriately plan for the 2021-2022 school year. The proposal shared Tuesday only developed after months of consideration already, says Dr. Young

“You look at capacity, we try to keep neighborhoods together,” said Dr. Young.

The next public meeting on the closing of Reagan Elementary is set for 6 pm Tuesday, Sept. 22 and Thursday, Sept. 24 inside the Clack Middle School Cafeteria.