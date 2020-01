ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Today at approximately 1:00 p.m. the procession carrying the bodies of the deceased firefighter and police officer were escorted through Abilene.

The procession carrying the bodies from Lubbock to Tarrant County Medical Examiner passed through Abilene on Interstate 20.

Several first responder teams around the Big Country gathered and displayed American flags to honor Lubbock fallen heroes.