BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple agencies are responding to a grass fire northwest of County Road 315 and west of the bayou.

The Early Fire Department shared that the fire is not under control as of 5:00 p.m. Wednesday. Early, Brownwood and Zephyr fire departments have responded, as well as the Texas Forest Service.

Courtesy of the Early Fire Department

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Viewer, the fire has spread across 72 acres and is 40% contained. Helicopters have been requested for aid. Stick with BigCountryHomepage for additional updates.