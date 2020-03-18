First responders share the COVID-19 precautions they’re using on the job

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – First responders are still on the job during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they’re also taking extra precaution while clocked in.

“In reality this is just another challenge our responders are dealing with in the field,” said Abilene Fire Department EMS Chief Derek Briggs.

Briggs says his crews are using similar precautions to ones they practice during peak cold and flu season. This includes using personal protective equipment (PPE) like gloves and faces masks when needed.

“We’ve told them all to just use their assesment skills,” said Briggs. “If they’re senses tell them this is a serious case and they might need more PPE then to use that.”

Briggs also says dispatchers are asking callers extra screenings questions to determine if patients needing help fit the profile of someone with coronavirus or another contagious disease.

The Abilene Police Department is also taking precautionary measures during the pandemic.

A press release from the department shares in part that officers will start practicing Differential Police Response Methods (DPR). This method allows citizens to report crimes that are not in progress over the phone or online.

The statement goes on to explain that if immediate presence is needed officers will still be dispatched to a caller’s location.

For emergency personnel it’s business as usual – serving the public despite a new obstacle.

“At the end of the day it’s just another challenge we have to protect ourselves from,” said Briggs.