First responders taking precautions to prevent COVID-19 spreading

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) First responders are on the frontlines working to protect the public during the COVID-19 pandemic and they’re taking extra precautions to stay safe.

“All the EMS services, law enforcement, fire departments are trying to reduce their exposure as much as possible,” says Gary Young, the chief of the ECCA volunteer fire department.

Young says emergency crews have expressed their concerns.

“No one wants the coronavirus. We’re only going to put one person at a time in that position of potential of exposure but, only after they’ve masked up and gloved up to try and do our basic protection,” says Young.

Those gloves and masks are among the supplies that have been in high demand in nationwide.

“There is no way we’re going to have the resources and the personal protective gear that the hospitals and the higher-level care places have so we still have exposure that we’re trying to avoid,” says Young.

Officials are working to limit the number of responders at one scene.

“If the ambulance got there first and they’re already on the interior we’re not going to go in and add to the exposure. We’re going to stay outside. The deputies are doing something. Before everyone would go in to help all they could,” says Young.

Young is urging everybody to follow the government’s orders.

“for now the reason we have no doubt what they are encouraging everybody to do we just hope everybody can and will do that so we can get through this quicker,” says Young.