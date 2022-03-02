ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – While March happens to be Women’s History Month, history is being made in Abilene. For the first time ever, Abilene, Cooper and Wylie high schools all have women leading the schools as principals.

It could be said that it was a piece of Abilene history that went greatly unnoticed, until someone would bring it up in coversation.

Both Abilene High’s principal, Emme Siburt, and Cooper’s principal, Lindsey Williamson, were not aware of the history being made. They were apart of it, too.

“I think it’s really neat that all three head principals are women,” new Wylie High Principal Reagan Berry remarked.

Berry is the first woman to ever hold the Secondary Principal position at Wylie High School, making history all on her own.

Abilene Independent School District: Principal Emme Siburt, AHS

Emme Siburt, however, is only the second woman to be principal in Abilene High’s 133-year history.

“I hadn’t really thought about it until that moment and thought, ‘oh, that’s a big responsibility,'” Siburt said.

Both Berry and Siburt come from a line of educators in their families. Berry’s grandfather was a founding superintendent, while Siburt’s father was a teacher.

Siburt said her father always encouraged her, making sure she knew that she would be a great teacher. But she decided to run the other way, majoring in Biology at ACU and looking to go into the medical field.

However, Siburt made her way back into education, falling in love with teaching sciences.

Abilene Independent School District: Principal Lyndsey Williamson, CHS

Williamson is in her 16th year with the Abilene Independent School District, but didn’t come from a lineage of educators. She fell in love with teaching after building a strong relationship with her high school English teacher.

A math-buff, Williamson said her teacher’s ability to build relationships with her students, while pushing them beyond their best was what stood out to her.

Williamson worked her way from the classroom, to being a counselor and now into the principal’s office.

All three were also promoted from within their respective school districts.

Each of Berry, Siburt and Williamson came from different backgrounds, but their goal as educators and, now, administrators has stayed the same.

Wylie Bulldogs:

Asst. Principal Reagan Berry, WHS

“Feeding into those students and into those students’ lives,” Berry said. “Especially in high school because you really get to see that pays dividends because their futures are right around the corner.”

Their goal: building up the next generation of great, young leaders.

“I just wanted to make sure I was showing all of our students that they can achieve whatever they want to achieve and there shouldn’t be barriers to that,” Siburt added.

Each have had their ups and downs in the education field, but they are taking all of their lessons learned and are passing that knowledge and advice down, especially to future, young educators.

“Learn from those around you, watch your teachers,” Williamson advised. “Learn what you do and don’t like. Start forming how you would see yourself as an educator in the future.”

Because, while making positive history is great, they know and understand that it’s not gender defining the position. Rather, it’s the qualities they exhibit as strong leaders that has earned them their promotions and their will to see the next generation of students succeed.