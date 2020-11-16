First two restaurants in Allen Ridge opening this week

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two new restaurants will open in north Abilene this week in the new Allen Ridge Lifestyle Village.

Phoenix Pho, and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will open Nov. 18, according to a news release issued Monday afternoon by Abilene Christian University.

“Phoenix Pho will offer Vietnamese cuisine, including boba tea,” said Wendy Kilmer, ACU’s Director of Communications and Media Relations. “TheFuzzy’s Taco Shop is a fast-casual restaurant serving Mexican favorites with a splash of Baja… The Abilene North location is the second in Abilene and the 141st Fuzzy’s Taco Shop nationwide.”

Additionally, Abilene Nail Bar plans to open by January 2021. Hotworx Yoga, Blue Jean Cafe and Biscuit Bar hope to open in Spring 2021.

A fifth building, housing Bahama Buck’s and one other tenant, should start construction this fall. Phase II, north of Wildcat Stadium, includes construction of Hendrick Urgent Care clinic, and a local bank is completing construction plans for a one-acre site next door. ACU also has signed a pre-development agreement for an apartment complex north of the lake retail.









