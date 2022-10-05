ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The first woman to serve as Justice of the Peace in Taylor County officially stepped into the role this week. Judge Shawna Joiner previously served as a certified master clerk for former Judge Sparky Dean.

Tracy Matthews, long-term friend and Taylor County Certified Master Clerk, said she is overjoyed to see a woman step into the position.

“Shes knowledgeable, you know, I think there is no one more deserving more than she — shes been here, she’s doing the work not only in the background, but now shes going to be doing the work in the forefront too,” said Matthews.

Judge Joiner said she is excited she gets to serve Taylor County using her knowledge of criminal justice and law, as the new Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1-2.

“You’re working with the community. This is the peoples court, and people come to us for all kinds of reasons and I really enjoyed watching people want to better themselves,” said Joiner.

Joiner said she hopes she will be the first of many women who serve as Justice of the Peace in Taylor County. She is eager to inspire young women who are interested in a career in law enforcement.