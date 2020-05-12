Fisher Co. reports first COVID-19 case

FISHER COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Fisher County has received its first COVID-19 case.
According to a news release issued by the county judge’s office Tuesday afternoon, a man between the ages of 80 and 90 recently tested positive.
It is currently unknown if the man is hospitalized or self quarantined, or how he contracted the virus.
