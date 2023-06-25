FISHER COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As Big Country residents continue to battle the heat, some places in Fisher County have become cooling centers.

The Rotan Church of Christ doors will be open for those who need air conditioning on Monday, June 26.

The Texas Baptist men will be serving breakfast and dinner on Monday as well. Breakfast will be served from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and dinner will be served from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Rotan.

Note: If you know of a cooling center and would like to add it to this list, click here to email the details.