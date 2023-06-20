ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As summer weather takes over the Big Country, it’s a great time to hit the water. But, how has the recent rainfall and hundred-degree heat impacting the fishing?

An Abilene angler, Sam Hightower, has been living just off the lake for close to 30 years. He invited KTAB/KRBC out, and we took him up on that offer! We hopped in his boat and hit the water to see how the fish were running.

“This lake (Fort Phantom) is what I call ‘my little West Texas hidden jewel,’” Hightower said.

After several weeks of heavy rainfall and rising temperatures, Hightower gave some advice and tips on how to have an enjoyable fishing experience during the hottest months of the year.

Beginning with the rainfall, Hightower said Lake Fort Phantom was roughly 5-6 feet low, and with the recent rain, it has gained roughly 3 feet of water back.

“The rain has been a super blessing for these lakes,” explained Hightower. “It has submerged and put a lot of vegetation on the new shoreline with the rise in the water.”

That rising shoreline created a new and thriving ecosystem for the different fish species living in the lake, hiding under fallen docks and newly covered vegetation. It helps bait fish come spawn closer to shore, creating a more diverse and regenerative lake to keep it healthy.

When looking to catch fish, that’s where you want to start; before the rising temperatures cause lake levels to dwindle down again.

“Just like us, they (fish) don’t want to be in this heat any more than we do,” Hightower revealed.

Fishing under shady spots, docks, and vegetation will give you your best opportunity to catch fish in the shallows or off the bank. Many fish, such as bass and crappie, will move deeper into the lake as temperatures rise, but some may stay shallow for the baitfish hanging around the shores.

Depending on what you’re trying to catch, Hightower offered a few suggestions on what lures and baits to use based on the color of Lake Fort Phantom’s water:

“For bass, a darker color worm. Black and blue has always been good out here,” advised Hightower. “Green, pumpkin, or something in the darker contrast so they can find it better in this water.”

A general rule of thumb, according to Hightower, is the clearer the water, the more natural the bait color. For Lake Fort Phantom, the water can get murky, so he suggested the darker baits for bass and hybrids.

“Shad patterns are great anywhere you go,” Hightower expanded. “Shad being a flashy white with a black back, or something in that tone.”

Hightower also suggested using brightly colored spinnerbaits and crankbaits, as well.

For bank fishermen, using a bobber and live worms or minnows is also a great way to hook up on perch, crappie, or catfish.

The greatest piece of advice Hightower could give doesn’t have anything to do with the equipment you use to fish at all.

“Try to be flexible and not think ‘I’m the world’s worst at this.’ Be flexible with the weather, your conditions, and the gear you use,” added Hightower. “Stay positive, thank the Lord, and keep your line in the water, and you’re going to catch them.”

A final piece of advice: Don’t be afraid to try something new and experiment with colors and bait types. Whether you catch 30 or none, Hightower said there is never a bad day on the water.