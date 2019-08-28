Five-year-old boy uses birthday party to raise money for Breckenridge Fire Department

BRECKENRIDGE, Texas (KTAB) – A five-year-old had a birthday party to remember thanks to the Breckenridge Fire Deparment, but the reason behind it is the real story.



Bunking out and sitting in the driver’s seat, Canon Deubler is living out what every five-year-old boy dreams of.



“I want to be a firefighter when I grow up,” Canon said.



It’s not just the flashing lights and red trucks that made him want to be the one responding to a call for help.



“Without them this summer would’ve been hard,” Canon’s mom Whitney Deubler said.



It’s a small community. Canon and his family have always known the guys on the fire department but not the way they got to know them in the past few months.



“We have had some unfortunate circumstances this summer where we’ve needed the fire department and they’ve been there,” Whitney said.



Being there on the worst days, it’s no surprise Canon wanted these fire fighters there on his happiest day.



“His grandfather called me and said ‘hey I got a special request’ and I was like okay what is it and he goes ‘Canon would like to have his birthday party up here at the fire station would that be a problem?’ I said ‘no it wouldn’t be a problem,'” Breckenridge Fire Chief Calvin Chaney said.



Usually five-year-olds want all the gifts they can get on their birthday, but not Canon. Instead of presents he just wanted his guests to give to the department and he raised more than $500.



“So they can buy stuff,” Canon said.



It’s all for the crew he now feels he’s a part of. Canon said this is the best birthday he’s ever had.



