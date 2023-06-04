MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Merkel Police Department has released a flood notice for the city’s southeast area. According to the announcement, this area has begun to see moderate flooding that is threatening homes.

Specific areas affected by this are:

The 700 through the 800 block of Cherry Street

The 500 through the 800 block of South 8th Street

South 11th to the 700 and 800 blocks of Orange Street

Areas along County Road 398

Officials ask the public to avoid these areas as traffic can cause ‘wakes’ that may result in residential flooding. The City of Merkel, in partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation and Taylor County Precinct 2, will offer a sandbag station in front of the City Maintenance Building at 509 Cherry Street. This will be a self-serve station and those who stop by will need to bring a shovel.

The US National Weather Service Abilene/San Angelo Texas has predicted more rainfall on Sunday, June 4. The police department recommends residents make preparations for more flooding and possible evacuation.

For LIVE updates: follow our interactive radar, KTAB Chief Meteorologist Sam Nichols and KRBC Meteorologist Pete Berreta.