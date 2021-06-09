Floodwaters bring bigger fish out from Lake Fort Phantom depths

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Though they’re beginning to subside, recent floodwaters have brought changes to the banks of Big Country lakes.

With most of the damage mitigated, area fishermen are headed into those waters to see what the heavy rains have stirred up.

“I mean, we were fishing stuff that’s typically on dry land, but it was just loaded with fish, considering all the bait fish had moved up with the flood,” said fisherman Corbin Craft.

“Docks were covered, there was fish out in the parking lot, carp. So I mean, it’s all just, it’s another flood man, it’s crazy,” said fisherman Hunter Dosser

Dosser and Craft are two of 20 fishermen who competed in the Wednesday night Fort Phantom Jackpot Bass Competition.

“We started doing a working man’s tournament. After everyone gets off of work we’ll come out here and have a little three-hour jackpot to see who can take the money,” says Craft.

For the past 5 years the Tournament has been held on the first and third week of every month, though the flood pushed their timeline back a bit last week.

“I wanted to be respectful and not put 20-something boats on the lake and just have water coming through their living room, basically,” said Craft.

Now that the waters have had time to calm, these eager anglers are free to make use of the above- average conditions.

“They’re feeding a lot more aggressively and they’re a lot more active with that flood. That’s gonna get a lot of people out here for sure. It’s just unfortunate timing that other people living on the lake were affected,” Craft says. “A lot of 3 pounders a lot of 4s, 5s, even upper 5 pounders aren’t uncommon to find right now.”