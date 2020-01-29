Florida daycare worker fired for using marker to write ‘out of diapers’ on child’s stomach

A Florida daycare worker has been fired after writing on a 1-year-old boy’s stomach in permanent marker to remind his mother to provide diapers.

Heather Chisum, whose son and 3-year-old daughter attended Children’s Center of the Islands in Sanibel, about 15 miles south of Cape Coral, sought advice in a now-viral Facebook post Monday on whether she was justified in being “furious” about the worker’s actions.

The post has been shared more than 30,000 times and garnered 22,000 reactions as of Wednesday morning.

“I need opinions. Am I right to be furious about this? Or am I over reacting?,” Chisum asked. “I really need your opinions guys, because I’m about to barge in this daycare tomorrow morning and have some words.”

Chisum said the daycare typically sends a daily report home in her son, Milo’s, lunchbox informing her what mood he was in for the day, at what times his diapers were changed and whether he needs diapers or wipes.

“I’m a single mom with a full time job and two very young children,” she wrote in the Facebook post. “SUE ME FOR NOT READING THE REPORT EVERY SINGLE DAY.”

Chisum said that she must have overlooked the last report indicating he needed diapers, but that she sees several of the teachers at the daycare when she drops her children off and picks them up who could have asked her if she had missed the report.

Instead, she wrote, “I change his diaper this afternoon AND SEE THIS WRITTEN ON MY SON WITH MARKER. You can’t even see all of it in the pic.. it says, ‘Mom I’m out of diapers pls read my report.'”

Chisum said she scrubbed his stomach several times with several wipes but the message did not come off.