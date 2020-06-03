Floyd family members join 60,000 protesters at Houston rally

HOUSTON (AP) — The family of George Floyd, the man whose death in Minneapolis police custody triggered nationwide protests, joined a crowd city officials estimated at 60,000 demonstrators to rally and march in Houston to protest Floyd’s death.
The marchers on Tuesday chanted the name of Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis policeman pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes.
He grew up in Houston and a public memorial and burial is planned there for next week.
Meantime in Dallas, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas wouldn’t request military support to police the protests.
