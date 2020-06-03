Floyd family members join 60,000 protesters at Houston rally

People join George Floyd’s family in a march from Discovery Green to City Hall, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in downtown Houston. Floyd died after he was restrained by Minneapolis police on May 25 in Minnesota. (Godofredo A. Vasquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — The family of George Floyd, the man whose death in Minneapolis police custody triggered nationwide protests, joined a crowd city officials estimated at 60,000 demonstrators to rally and march in Houston to protest Floyd’s death.

The marchers on Tuesday chanted the name of Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis policeman pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes.

He grew up in Houston and a public memorial and burial is planned there for next week.

Meantime in Dallas, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas wouldn’t request military support to police the protests.