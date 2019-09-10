Flu cases starting early in Abilene this year

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Doctors and pharmacies in Abilene are already treating cases of the flu this year.

Jason Heuerman, a pharmacist at James McCoy Pharmacy, says he has seen flu patients come in sporadically over the past couple of weeks.

However, he says these cases are no where near peak numbers and, although it’s not every year the flu pops up this early, it does happen from time to time.

“Last year we didn’t have it like this, but every now and then, it just depends on the year, sometimes we have earlier than normal cases,” Heuerman says.

Heuerman recommends people should avoid the ill if possible, practice good hygiene, take their vitamins, and keep their immune systems well to prevent getting the flu.

His pharmacy is not giving out flu shots quite yet because he says it’s still a bit early.

The CDC recommends anyone who wants a flu shot to get one before the end of October.

