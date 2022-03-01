TUSCOLA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Taylor County Commissioner’s Court approved the building of 116 platted tracts of land just outside of Tuscola, adding to the dramatic growth over the last 10 years.

Tuscola resident David Poole has lived in the Ovalo/Tuscola area since he was seven years old. He recounted running through the mesquite trees, hunting rabbits and armadillos when there was nothing but two grocery stores and countryside to be seen.

“It’s gone from a small town to a cow town to a boom town,” Poole said of the recent growth in Tuscola.

He remembers seeing a few farm houses here and there and the railroad tracks running through town. That was about it in Tuscola in the mid-to-late 1900s.

“We also had an old blinking red light at one time, and now they took it down,” Poole said. “All we got is a four-way stop, and I think one day we’re going to have regular old light up there one day.”

Tuscola’s population sign reads “742,” a number many residents believe is much lower than the actual population.

Of course, Tuscola’s widespread growth only hit in the last 10 years or so, according to one Taylor County Commissioner, who said hundreds of single-family housing has been put in place just of Highway 83/84, with roughly 12-14 subdivisions put in within the last five years.

With all of that growth, Tuscola has also seen a decent population increase within their school district, Superintendent Glen Teal said over the phone.

“What we had anticipated from our demographic study done in 2019 was about a 6% growth rate,” Teal said. “On average, that’s probably where we are. But like I said, it was a 9% increase in 2019 and 10% this year.”

Roughly 1,600 students make up Jim Ned CISD, but the school is having to accommodate new growth, so they are in the process of building a new intermediate school that’s scheduled to open in fall 2023.

Poole said it’s “spread like wildfire” when talking about the population growth, and said it has caused some crowding in the small West Texas town. He said as a kid and as recently as the early 2010’s, there was never a line at the grocery store, but now, it’s hard to get in and out quickly.

“I’d say in the next 10 years, it’ll be the size of Abilene by the way it’s growing right now,” Poole said.

However, Poole said he wouldn’t think about moving away, because even with the amount of growth in the area, he still loves his hometown, his community and his newly-moved-in neighbors.