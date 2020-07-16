Following COVID-19 regulations during Big Country annual parade of homes

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) After having to reschedule because of COVID-19, builders are finally getting to show off their work.

“Doing all the safe guidelines that we can. Everybody wear a mask, social distancing,” says Jeremy McBrayer, with Lantrip’s Custom Homes.

The parade, by the Big Country Home Builders Association, was originally planned for last month.

“It was going to happen in June. Father’s day weekend, around that time frame and with the pandemic and everything going on we just pushed it back a month to see if some of those regulations were going to let up,” says McBrayer.

Even with cases going up McBrayer says they got permission from the city, as long as they follow the rules.

“Everybody seems to be very receptive of it. We’ve not had any issues with people not wanting to wear a mask or causing a scene. Abilene is a pretty good place,” says McBrayer.

McBrayer says they have noticed a difference in the types of people stopping by.

“Most of the people that we’ve talked to are either really wanting to build, looking to build or already building. We’re getting a lot of more real cliental as opposed to people just kicking tires trying to kill time,” says McBrayer.

There’s over a dozen home on the list, giving builders a chance to showcase there work.

“People looking for a builder or looking for ideas. Maybe they’re thinking about building and want to see what’s out there and what they can get for their money,” says McBrayer.

If you missed this weekends parade, the homes will be open for tours again next weekend, July 18th and 19th from 12pm to 6pm.