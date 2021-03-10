Food Bank of West Central Texas gets $15k donation to help supply groceries for families

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An electric company gave a big boost to the Food Bank of West Central Texas Wednesday morning.

Reliant Energy donated $15,000 to help the food bank supply groceries for families that receive help through the various nonprofit organizations with which they partner.

Food bank staff says the donation is a huge blessing.

“We’re very grateful and excited, $10,000 of that will go towards purchasing food for people who need food, and 5,000 to cover some repairs to our semi-rig,” says Ronnie Kidd, president and CEO of Food Bank of West Central Texas.

The food bank has been helping many families during the coronavirus pandemic.