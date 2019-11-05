Food Bank of West Central Texas needs volunteers, donations

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Food Bank of West Central Texas is hoping to see more volunteers and donations.
The food bank has been expanding its facilities this past year, adding two additional warehouse units in hopes to hold more food and feed more people.
However, with the additional units, food, and people, comes the need for more volunteers and donations.
To find out how you can help, click here.
