ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A popular show on the Food Network will be shooting an episode in Abilene later this month, and they’re asking for help from the community.

The show Restaurant: Impossible will be filming in the Key City on Tuesday, March 22 and Wednesday March 23.

The show is hosted by Chef Robert Irvine, who travels to struggling restaurants around the country and helps them renovate their building and menu in two days with only $10,000 and help from the community, according to a news release from Food Network.

Their task in Abilene will be turning around Texas Cowboy BBQ, located in the 1800 block of North Treadaway Boulevard.

Residents can make reservations for lunch on Tuesday, March 22 at 11 a.m. and/or the grand reopening dinner on Wednesday, March 23 at 7 p.m. COVID-19 protocols will be enforced, and those wishing to dine will be required to take a COVID test before the meals, and masks must be worn until food is served.

The show is also looking for volunteers to work with Chef Irvine and his renovation team as design and construction “volunteers” on the episode.

According to a news release, they are looking for the following:

We need driven helpers and we always appreciate those who are skilled or proficient in painting, crafting, constructing, remodeling, cleaning, decorating or upholstering.

Shift #1 – MARCH 22ND @ 1:00PM

Shift #2 – MARCH 23RD @ 10:30AM

You must be 18 years or older

Everyone must sign an appearance release on site

This is a paid position

If you are selected, you will be subject to a COVID test prior to filming

Masks are required on set at all times

Please wear sneakers or boots and work clothing with no logos.

If interested, please email us at reservationsimpossible@gmail.com by MARCH 17TH, at 12:00PM (PST) with your full name, email address, cell number and any pertinent skill set / related profession (ex: plumber or painter). Please use the following subject line: 2010 / TEXAS COWBOY BBQ Volunteer.

