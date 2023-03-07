ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Football Hall of Famer, Tony Dungy is making his way to the Big Country to deliver a speech, marking the 50th anniversary of Day Nursery of Abilene.

At the Abilene Convention Center Monday, March 27, you might be able to catch the iconic coach address Day Nursery’s supporters and guests at the milestone event, complete with catering by Perini Ranch and Steakhouse.

(AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File): Nov. 30, 2008 – Indianapolis Colts coach Tony Dungy watches from the sideline as his team plays the Cleveland Browns

Tony Dungy served as head coach in the NFL for 13 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016. Dungy was also noted as the first African-American head coach to win a Super Bowl.

Bea Ganson first opened Day Nursery of Abilene in 1973. For the past 50 years, the nonprofit daycare center said it has steadily delivered affordable and quality childcare in Abilene’s diverse community.

Follow this link to get your tickets to Day Nursery of Abilene’s 50th anniversary event featuring key note speaker, Tony Dungy. You can also call (325) 673-1110. Tickets start out at $150.

This event will begin at 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 27.