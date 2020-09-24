Football tickets on sale for Wylie, Cooper, & Abilene High

ABILENE,Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The 5A and 6A football seasons look a little different this year for those in the stands.

It begins with a simple request, that if followed will allow you to attend the game, but only if you get a ticket in advance.

“The folks in the stands, we will ask them to ask to social distance,” Abilene Independent School District (AISD) Executive Director of Athletics Phil Blue says. “We got the stadium marked to where they can sit, and to where they’re 6 feet away from other groups and just things like that that relate to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Clay Martin, Wylie High School athletic director says in order to get a ticket, you must purchase them starting at the beginning of the week.

“We’ve split the stadium into several sections, all of which will be general admission,” Martin says.

Family members of participants for those in band, cheer, drill team or the football team, can purchase their tickets on Mondays for Abilene ISD and on Tuesdays for Wylie ISD.

“You know, it’s your child and a lot of them are seniors. We just felt like they really ought to have the opportunity to see their child play when there’s a limited number of tickets,” Blue says.

After the first day of sales, then both districts open up ticket sales for students and other community members.

“I think everyone is excited and can’t wait to see high school football again,” Martin says.

Both Martin and Blue say that since the stadiums are limited for capacity, to get your tickets as soon as you can and get ready for Texas high school football.