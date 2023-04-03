BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – We have been under a steady warming trend across the Big Country as the first week of April gets under way.

That trend continued as highs Monday were in the low to mid 90s. Highs in the Key City were just a few degrees shy of a record high of 97 degrees. Temperatures Tuesday are expected to get into the low 90s as well.

Gusty winds have also been a factor. There are several watches and warnings regarding the winds, along with very dry conditions. Humidity values are as low as 10% in some areas. There have already been fires across the Big Country on Monday. These conditions will last a few days.

Effective until 8:00 p.m. Monday night is a red flag warning for Knox, Stonewall, Haskell, Throckmorton, Fisher, Jones, Mitchell, and Nolan counties.

Another red flag warning will go into effect at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday as gusty winds pick back up. That warning will be in effect until 10:00 p.m. Tuesday. This will be for all areas west of a Throckmorton-to-Ballinger line.

A high wind warning will go into effect starting at 9:00 Tuesday morning for King, Kent, and Knox counties.

For the eastern portion of the Big Country, a hazardous weather outlook has been released. There is a small threat of severe storms to our eastern counties. However, the best chance of development has moved off to the east. An isolated thunderstorm or two are possible until the early evening hours.

The reason for these gusty winds come from the increase of winds aloft in the air due to an upper-level jet stream heading towards the region Tuesday morning. On the surface level, a strong cold front is expected to move through the area late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Pictured above is the WPC surface forecast for Tuesday night, valid for 7:00. There is a strong, broad area of low pressure in the midwest developing showers and storms ahead while bringing snow behind to the northern plains. The chance for snow almost reaches the northwest portion of the Texas Panhandle.

The dry line has passed through our area, making conditions dry on Monday. Humidity values will remain low for the next few days. That’s why there are warnings set for the next few days.

A secondary front on Thursday will bring us a chance of rain Thursday night into Good Friday. Easter Sunday is expected to be pleasant with plenty of sunshine and highs back in the 80s.

BCH meteorologists will continue to give updates to anything concerning the Big Country as the week progresses.