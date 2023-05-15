BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As another week gets under way, showers and storms continue to linger in parts of the Big Country, mainly in our southern counties.

Widespread heavy rainfall was expected over Mother’s Day weekend, however the environment ended up not being favorable for anything to really develop- only a few spotty showers.

As skies began to open Monday, a little bit more energy was available for storms to develop as scattered showers and storms made their ways across southern parts of the Big Country.

Flood advisories were put in place for areas in the Heartland area until 4:15 p.m. Monday, extending to parts of McCulloch and San Saba counties.

The impacts of the storms were minor, flooding in low-lying areas and poor drainage areas, along with rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos.

Scattered showers are expected to linger through parts of the region heading into Monday evening.

Tuesday through the end of the week looks to be dry for most of the Big Country. A few showers and storms are possible south of the Big Country Tuesday, with the best chances near the I-10 corridor.

The next best chance for showers and storms will come towards the end of the week as the next frontal system will push through.

Friday, a cold front will push into the Big Country and I-20 corridor in the afternoon, then south across the rest of West Central Texas in the evening.

As of Monday, rain chances range from 30-50% Thursday afternoon into Friday. Given how far out that is, there isn’t enough information yet regarding severe storms. Plenty can change between now and then.

In the meantime, there will be a slow warming trend through the week with highs getting back to around 90° on Friday, ahead of the front. Winds will remain light over the next few days.