BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Another day in July means another day of triple digit temperatures. The Key City recorded a scorching 108° Tuesday.

This unbearable heat is felt all throughout the Big Country. Most, if not all, counties in the area were above the triple digit mark for the day.

The Excessive Heat Warning was extended through 9:00 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Due to no change in the conditions since the warning was initially issued Sunday, it is safe to expect highs to remain from 106° to 108° on Wednesday.

With more triple digit days to come this week, it’s imperative that everyone takes care of themselves and others. With these conditions, heat exhaustion and heat illnesses are very likely.

Along with the very hot temperatures, conditions will remain dry over the next few days, increasing the threat of a fire risk across the area.

There is significant fire weather risk towards Sweetwater, Rotan, and Snyder. A majority of the Big Country is currently under an elevated fire weather risk.

Some good news to look forward to heading into the weekend: A weak cold front is expected to move into the area on Friday.

Most models have the front moving south, past I-20, but generally stops it short of I-10. With that being said, we will be slightly cooler this weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s behind the front upper 90s ahead of the front.

As of Tuesday, there is some disagreement with shower and storm chances – according to forecast models. As the end of the week approaches, there will be a better idea on those chances.

By the start of the work week, temperatures will be back into the triple digits as the ridge is expected to settle back over area with dry conditions continuing.

As always, BigCountryHomepage meteorologists will keep you updated with the latest weather events for the area.