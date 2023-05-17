ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The past couple of days have been fairly quiet weather wise across the area. Besides the current warming trend there has not been much activity in the Big Country.

A few areas saw scattered showers maybe a brief isolated storm but most the area remained dry. We have also had light winds (5-10 mph) over the past few days which is unusual for west Texas.

Also, it has been a bit muggy the past few days with humidity values around 60% up to 90% across the Big Country. Definitely unusual conditions to start off the week.

A few brief storms are possible this afternoon and evening for areas along and just north of I-20, but most of the activity will occur across the Panhandle.

Around 2:30pm Wednesday afternoon isolated storms already began to pop up along I-20 but did not reach severe limits. They are capable of producing localized flooding and wind gust up to 35-45 mph.

A flood advisory was set for Scurry County until 5:45pm Wednesday. However, things are about to get a little noisier over the next few days.

Scattered showers and storms are expected Thursday afternoon through evening as SPC has a marginal risk of severe storms for mainly far west Texas.

Some western Big Country counties on the edge of that zone. Large hail and damaging winds are the main hazards along with lightning and a brief isolated tornado is always possible.

For Friday, the risk for severe storms increases to a slight risk and also covers most of the viewing area. A cold front will move through the area Friday afternoon.

Given the unstable atmosphere and highs in the 90’s, plus the energy from the front, severe thunderstorms will be possible and is expected to form near or along that cold front as it moves through the area.

Every severe hazard is expected Friday. Make sure you take the necessary precautions and be weather aware for what’s to come. Best timing will be in the afternoon to the evening hours.