EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas A&M Forest Service put out an update on the latest fire conditions to the Eastland Complex, which is made up of four separate fires across Eastland County. They will also hold an open-to-the-public meeting on the latest conditions Thursday.

In a Facebook Live post on Eastland County Today’s page, Adam Turner with the Texas A&M Forest Service said Tuesday’s cloud cover made a great impact- increasing the complex’s fire containment up to 70% overall.

While minimal smoke and heat is expected Wednesday, crews are still going to be out at each fire, working to fully put them out.

More smoke is expected Thursday and as the Big Country heads into the weekend, as well as a higher level of fire danger.

The Texas A&M Forest Service warned residents to not call in a fire at the already established areas. The forest service did say to alert either 9-1-1 or a local fire station immediately if a new fire is sparked.

With critical fire weather expected the weekend of March 25, there will be a community meeting to talk about the latest information on the fires, FEMA grants and more.

That meeting takes place Thursday, March 24 at 6:00 p.m., at Maverick Stadium in Eastland, where officials will also take questions.