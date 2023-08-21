Texas A&M Forest Service: View of the mostly abandoned repeater building at the hill’s top

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Hill Top Fire about 10 miles south of Abilene has been burning for the last three days, and the Texas A&M Forest Service said it was caused by lightning.

It began around 4:30 p.m. Friday, August 18, and has been taking up juniper and mesquite shrub in addition to grass vegetation, as according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The Hill Top Fire is 85% contained at 200 acres as of Monday afternoon.

Taylor County firefighters have been assisted by resources from the Texas A&M Forest Service and Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System. At noon Saturday, the Florida Gold Incident Management Team took command of the Hill Top Fire.

As of Sunday, the Texas A&M Forest Service said crews made good progress containing the fire at 200 acres by way of a process called “griddling.”

On Monday, firefighters were instructed to improve containment lines and mop up areas within the containment lines. Bulldozers are expected to be used to connect lines where they can. Hand crews will be used at points of terrain where it is too steep to use heavy equipment.

Due to the hot, windy, and dry weather Taylor County has been having, the Texas A&M Forest Service said it would use aviation support should fire activity increase.

There are no active evacuation orders at this time. However, there is a Temporary Flight Restriction in place.

Two minor injuries of firefighters were reported due to the fire. Those firefighters were treated and went right back to work.

The Texas A&M Forest Service noted significant damage to powerlines and a mostly abandoned building. One room in the building was used by the Potosi Volunteer Fire Department.

Continue to check back with BigCountryHomepage.com for additional updates as they become available.