Forever Family: 7-year-old Majorr wants to be family’s ‘center of attention’

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) – Majorr is a sweet and charming young boy. He has a fun sense of humor when you are joking around with him. Majorr likes to play with Legos, cars and trucks, and create with Play-Doh.

He also likes to play with toys that engage his creative side and enjoys playing video games.

Majorr benefits from additional support in school and is diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. He thrives on routine and does best in a consistent environment. At times, he can be unreceptive when there is a disruption to his routine or if things do not go as he planned.

Majorr likes to receive praise and loves to be the center of attention.

Family Profile

Majorr will do well in a household where he is the only child or in a household with older children. He does not do well with children his age or ones that are younger than him.

Majorr will do best in a home that follows a set routine and one that is structured.

The ideal family will be knowledgeable of Autism and be able to offer Majorr ways to cope with change. The family will need to be dedicated to the adoption process as it may take Majorr time to adjust to new people in his life.

About Me

I love to play with my trucks!



To inquire about Majorr, please contact Beverly Hutchins at askus@2ingage.org