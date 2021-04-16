Former Abilene church daycare worker Jeffrey Forrest sentenced to 99 years

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Taylor County jury has sentenced former Abilene church daycare worker Jeffrey Forrest to a total of 99 years in prison after convicting him on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The jury handed down the sentence late Friday afternoon after deliberating for approximately 2 hours.

Forrest is set to serve 99 years for each count to run concurrently, for a total of 99 years.

After nearly three days of testimony, the prosecution and defense made their closing arguments Thursday afternoon before the jury took an hour and 20 minutes to return the guilty verdict.

Forrest, a former daycare employee at Pioneer Drive Baptist Church, was convicted on both counts stemming from incidents that took place near the church in the 1990s.