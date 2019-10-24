Former Abilene church worker booked extradited on child sex charge

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A former Abilene church worker who was arrested in Tennessee for indecency with a child has been extradited to Abilene.

According to Taylor County Jail Records, 55-year-old Jeffrey Charles Berry was booked Wednesday for indecency with a child by contact stemming from an incident that reportedly occurred in Abilene in 1996.

During this time, Berry was actively employed in the worship music department at Pioneer Drive Baptist Church in Abilene.

It’s unknown if Berry met the child victim at the church or another location.

Berry was arrested in Tennessee Thursday, Oct. 10 after the warrant was issued out of Taylor County.

He is currently in the Taylor County Jail on $80,000 bond, according to jail records.