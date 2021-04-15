Former Abilene church worker Jeffrey Forrest found guilty on two counts of child sex assault

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Taylor County jury has found former Abilene church daycare worker guilty on two counts of sexual assault of a child from incidents that occurred in the 1990s.

The jury deliberated for approximately an hour and 20 minutes before returning with the guilty verdict for Jeffrey Forrest, a former daycare worker at Pioneer Drive Baptist Church in Abilene.

After nearly three days of testimony, the prosecution and defense made their closing arguments Thursday afternoon.

The punishment phase of the trial will begin Friday.