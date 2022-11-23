ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A North Carolina meteorologist for WBTV, Jason Myers, and pilot Chip Tayag, tragically died in a helicopter crash. Upon graduating from North Carolina State University, Myers first job in journalism was right here in Abilene. He worked as a weekend meteorologist and weekday reporter for KRBC in 2004 and 2005.

His former Abilene colleague, Leon Brent, worked at KRBC as a producer from 2003 to 2009. He said he remembers the drive Myers had early on to succeed in journalism as he recalled one of his favorite memories in his career.

“The first time I believe he’s ever done anything like that, because he had done packages for us. But he’s never done a live shot for breaking news, but he went out and he just sailed right through it. It was, it was awesome, I guess I was like a proud father almost,” shared Brent.

Former KRBC Meteorologist Jason Myers killed in North Carolina helicopter crash (Image of Myers at Nexstar station, WRIC)

When he watched Jason’s first live shot, he knew in that moment he was destined for great things. he said he was overjoyed his old friend had the opportunity to work in his home state of North Carolina and serving the community he knows best.

“You could tell that he was solid, I mean his skills were coming along very nicely so no surprise, and the fact that he was in North Carolina is no surprise either – that’s basically home for him,” shared Brent.

Jason Myers was known by many as a team player and a mentor. He is survived by his wife Jillian and four kids. Brent said what he will remember most about Myers is his positivity.

“Just energetic – and his youth showed and just rubbed off on everybody,” said Brent.