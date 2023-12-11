ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Former Mayor of Abilene, Grady Barr has reportedly passed away over the weekend at the age of 94.

The Abilene Chamber of Commerce said it received word of Barr’s passing Monday morning, and according to The Hamil Family Funeral Home, he passed away on Saturday.

Barr was Mayor of Abilene from 1999 through 2004, he was the 1995 Outstanding Abilene Citizen of the Year, and a chamber chairholder.

Details of Barr’s funeral or memorial service has not been made public at this time. BigCountryHomepage.com will update this article as new information is made available.