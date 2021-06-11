Former Abilene PD sergeant arrested on aggravated assault charges

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A former sergeant with the Abilene Police Department has been arrested for first-degree felony aggravated assault.

Thaddeus Jason Haak was arrested Friday morning and taken to the Taylor County Jail, where he was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, jail records indicate.

Each charge held a $35,000 bond, and he has since been released from jail.

The charges stem from an incident that took place on June 30, 2020, according to jail records.

Haak was formerly a sergeant with the Abilene Police Department before retiring abruptly on July 14, 2020.

This is a developing story. Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for more information as it becomes available.