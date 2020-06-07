Former Abilene Police Officer, founding member of SWAT Team dies at 67

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A former longtime Abilene Police Officer passed away June 5th after a brief illness.

Santos Perez, 67, of Abilene passed away on June 5, 2020.

Santos served in the US Army 82nd Airborne Division from 1972-1975, as a Sergeant E-5. He served as a patrolman for the Snyder Police Department from 1975-1976 and also attended Western Texas College and later Hardin-Simmons University.

Santos graduated from the Abilene Police Department Academy 20, in November 1977. He had a 33-year career with the Abilene Police Department (1977-2010).

During this time, he was a founding member of the SWAT Team, and a Master Peace Officer; he was a long-serving Field Training Officer and helped to train and mentor countless new officers in the Department.

Santos is the only police officer to date who has been honored as the Police Officer of the Year three times in his career.

