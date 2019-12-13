Former City of Abilene employee gets more than $2 million in wrongful termination suit

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A former engineer for the City of Abilene has won a wrongful termination lawsuit against the city.

Court officials say Chad Carter was awarded $2 million in compensatory wages, $88,543 in lost wages, $36,000 in lost retirement, and roughly $500,000 in attorney’s fees.

A jury returned the verdict Friday afternoon.

Carter’s suit asserted that he was terminated for blowing the whistle on what he said were fraudulent services and practices being performed by the City of Abilene.

Abilene City Attorney Stanley Smith has issued the following statement regarding today’s verdict in the Carter v. City of Abilene lawsuit: