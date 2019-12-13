Former City of Abilene employee gets more than $2 million in wrongful termination suit

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A former engineer for the City of Abilene has won a wrongful termination lawsuit against the city.
Court officials say Chad Carter was awarded $2 million in compensatory wages, $88,543 in lost wages, $36,000 in lost retirement, and roughly $500,000 in attorney’s fees.
A jury returned the verdict Friday afternoon.
Carter’s suit asserted that he was terminated for blowing the whistle on what he said were fraudulent services and practices being performed by the City of Abilene.
Abilene City Attorney Stanley Smith has issued the following statement regarding today’s verdict in the Carter v. City of Abilene lawsuit:
“The City of Abilene respects today’s verdict by the jury in the Chad Carter v. City of Abilene lawsuit. As the current City Attorney, my office will evaluate the verdict rendered by the jury and will respond as may be appropriate. Complying with all laws applicable to the City of Abilene is of paramount importance to the City Council, City Administration and the City Attorney’s office. The city employees involved in making management decisions at the time of Mr. Carter’s employment are no longer employed with the City of Abilene. The City of Abilene is committed to and places priority upon the health, safety and welfare of its residents in all matters.”
