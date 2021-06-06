Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke comes to Abilene to encourage voters

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke is on what he is calling a Texas democracy drive.

“I’m trying to bring as many Texans into the conversation about voting rights and democracy,” said O’Rourke.

After the controversial Texas Senate Bill 7, which Democrats are calling a voter suppression bill, Beto wants to speak with communities all over Texas about why their vote is so important.

“This is really a time to bring people together, republicans and democrats to talk about what we can do together to restore our democracy,” said O’Rourke.

Beto met with people from the Stevenson and Craver communities in Abilene to hear what issues they think are most important and to encourage them to vote.

“Make sure everyone who is eligible to, can vote and freely decide the future of this country,” said O’Rourke.

“I’m fourteen years old,” said Kevin Edwards.

Edwards attended the event, and while he isn’t old enough to vote yet, Edwards says it’s important for him to have an understanding of voting now.

“Even though I am still young, it’s even more of a reason to be more concerned because if they are starting with those voter suppression laws now, imagine what it can be in just four years,” said Edwards.

Beto says one of the ways we can further protect our democracy is to make sure we don’t eliminate people’s opportunities to vote.

“Getting big money out of our politics, ending the practice of gerrymandering, where members of congress choose their own voters instead of the other way around, and fostering the kind of bipartisanship that is a lost art in Washington DC,” said O’Rourke.

Beto says he is not sure whether or not he will run for office again soon, but in the meantime wants to focus on encouraging people to take action and become civically engaged.