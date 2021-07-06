Former McMurry quarterback gets 25 years for 2017 murder in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH — A former McMurry University football player has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for his involvement in a 2017 murder in Fort Worth.

According to KXAS, Broderick Ross was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to the 2017 murder of Chris-Dion Russell.

Dontrell Dock, another former McMurry football player has also been convicted of murder in the case, and was sentenced to life in prison, according to KXAS.

At Tuesday’s sentencing, KXAS reports Criminal District No. 2 Judge Wayne Salvant told Ross, “Your co-defendant got a life sentence. There is something redeemable in you. I needed to give you something to get your attention. We have a young man who is dead.”

Judge Salvant also told Ross that almost two dozen supportive letters submitted on Ross’s behalf played a role in the sentence, according to KXAS.

