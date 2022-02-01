NEVADA, Mo. — A former Nevada Police Officer will not go to prison on allegations he had sex with a teenager.

Tuesday, a judge sentenced 47-year-old Brian Hansen to seven years behind bars for two counts of statutory sodomy. But those sentences were then suspended as part of Hansen’s plea deal – and he was given five years probation.

He was originally charged back in 2020 with five counts of statutory sodomy and one count of providing pornography to a minor.

According to an investigation by the Missouri Sate Highway Patrol – While Hansen was working for the Nevada Police Department, he had inappropriate sexual contact with a 16 year old.