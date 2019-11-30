Former NFL, Ohio State football player Terrelle Pryor stabbed in Pittsburgh

(NBC) – Former NFL wide receiver and Ohio State University quarterback Terrelle Pryor is in critical condition after he was allegedly stabbed overnight at his apartment in Pennsylvania, according to multiple reports.

Pittsburgh Police told NBC News they responded to a call from a hospital for a male stabbing victim who had walked in at about 4:30 a.m and are now investigating the incident.

Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to NBC afillite WPXI in Pittsburgh that the stabbing victim is Pryor.

Gregory Diulus of Vantage Management Group, an agent for Pryor, told the Associated Press that family members are with him at the hospital, where he is expected to fully recover from his injuries.

Investigators were outside the Heinz Lofts apartment complex Saturday, where Pryor reportedly lives and where the incident reportedly took place.

The 30-year-old professional football player is currently a free agent after the Jacksonville Jaguars released him in September.

His NFL career started in 2011 when he first entered the football league. He subsequently went to play for various teams including the Oakland Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Washington Redskins, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Terrelle Pryor and his family,” the Washington Redskins tweeted.

During his time at Ohio State, he quarterbacked the team to two Big Ten championships.